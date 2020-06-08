|
O'KEEFE, Atty. John E. Age 88, of Lynn, June 5. Father of John E. O'Keefe, Jr., Mary Louvaris and her husband Mike, Laurie Hatchouel and her husband Philip, Hilary O'Keefe, and Thomas O'Keefe and his wife Linda. Grandfather of John E. O'Keefe, III, Shawn O'Keefe, Erin O'Keefe, Kathryn O'Keefe, Michael Louvaris, Peter Louvaris, Emily Hatchouel, P.J. Hatchouel, Keira O'Keefe and Katana O'Keefe. Great-grandfather of Scarlett, brother of the late James O'Keefe and his wife Patricia, and Eleanor Robinson and her husband E. Richard. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of MA and the CDC, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mary and John O'Keefe Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Pius V School, 28 Bowler St., Lynn, MA 01904. Arrangements by the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN. Relatives and friends are encouraged to leave a message of condolence at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020