PIASECKI, John E. "Jack" Of Walpole, June 30, 2020, age 80, retired Walpole Police Officer. Beloved husband of Phyllis E. (Smith) Piasecki. Loving father of Barbara Jean Scully and John Stephen Piasecki both of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Ashleigh Scully and Brianna Scully, both of Walpole, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Jack's Life Celebration on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM and Monday, July 13, 2020 from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020