Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
REDDICK, John E. Of Norwood, passed away on November 19, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Ruth V. (Jenness) Reddick. Devoted father of Kenneth J. Reddick and his wife Deborah of Norwood, Gordon B. Reddick and his wife Dolly of CT, Donald E. Reddick and his wife Therese of Norwood, Constance R. Cooper and her husband Bernard of Norwood and Patricia Burns and her husband Tom of NH. Brother of the late Malcolm and Walter Reddick. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Son of the late John and Ethel (Pierce) Reddick. John was a graduate of UMASS Amherst. He was also a 61 year member of the Mason's Lodge and a longtime member of the United Church of Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 3-7pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. At the request of the family, all other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Norwood Circle of Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 421, Norwood, MA 02062 or to the Ecumenical Community Food Pantry of Norwood, Inc., 150 Chapel St., Norwood, MA 02062. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
