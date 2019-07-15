|
SABATO, John E. Of Burlington, July 15. Fiancé of Patricia Mason of Burlington and father to her children Melissa Mason of Burlington and Shawn Mason of Billerica. Brother of William Sabato of OR, Lynda Sabato of MA, and Debbie Williamson of NC. Brother-in-law of Maureen Bennet of Burlington. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Wednesday, July 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. concluding with a Funeral Service at 8:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. The burial will be private. For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019