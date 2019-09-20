Home

St Marys Our Lady-Czenstochowa
655 Dorchester Ave
South Boston, MA 02127
JOHN E. ("JOHNNY") SKWIERAWSKI


1956 - 2019
SKWIERAWSKI, John E. ("Johnny") Age 63, passed peacefully on September 3, 2019 at his home in Dorchester. Son of the late John & Lorraine Skwierawski. John was a sheet metal worker by trade & an artist in his spare time, making whimsical objects with sheet metal, & other things that surround his home & camp in Maine, where he loved spending time. Johnny loved all animals, especially his two little dogs, Lulu & Lili. John is survived by his wife Rosalyn, with whom he celebrated 30 years of marriage this year, and stepdaughter Wendy; his brother Paul of VA & sister Anne Marie Read of ME, & many nieces & nephews, cousins & two grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Murphy. All whose lives John touched are invited to a Mass at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in South Boston on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 9:30 am.

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
