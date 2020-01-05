Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:15 PM
VA National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN TOOMEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN E. TOOMEY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN E. TOOMEY Jr. Obituary
TOOMEY, John E. Jr. Age 89, lifelong resident of Canton, passed away January 4th. Beloved husband of Isabelle M. (Stevenson). Father of John E. Toomey, III and his wife Laurie of Uxbridge and Michael C. Toomey and his wife Sara of Toronto. Grandfather of Liam, Gillian, Ethan, Noah, Aedan and Cian. Brother of the late Claire Buckley and Margaret Hart. Also survived by his 4 legged friend, Samantha. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday, from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Thursday morning at 10. Burial VA National Cemetery, Bourne, Thursday afternoon at 1:15. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Donations may be made in his memory to the Canton Veteran's Service Department, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -