|
|
TOOMEY, John E. Jr. Age 89, lifelong resident of Canton, passed away January 4th. Beloved husband of Isabelle M. (Stevenson). Father of John E. Toomey, III and his wife Laurie of Uxbridge and Michael C. Toomey and his wife Sara of Toronto. Grandfather of Liam, Gillian, Ethan, Noah, Aedan and Cian. Brother of the late Claire Buckley and Margaret Hart. Also survived by his 4 legged friend, Samantha. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday, from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Thursday morning at 10. Burial VA National Cemetery, Bourne, Thursday afternoon at 1:15. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Donations may be made in his memory to the Canton Veteran's Service Department, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020