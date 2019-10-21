|
|
TSIUMIS, John E. Jr. Of Naples FL. and formerly of Winthrop, October 16, 2019. He was 88 years old. Beloved husband of the late Joan P. (Flynn) Tsiumis. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John E. and Marie (Peterson) Tsiumis, Sr. Devoted father of John E. Tsiumis, III (deceased) and his wife Wendy of Hebron, KY, Jayne Dantona and her husband Joseph of Nahant, Jeffrey Tsiumis and his wife Angela of Danvers, Joel Tsiumis and his wife Allison of Ashburn, VA and Joseph Tsiumis of Winthrop. Adored grandfather of Paige Tsiumis of Norfolk, VA, Alex Tsiumis of Hebron, KY, Christina Tsiumis of Danvers and Michael Dantona and Kaitlynn Dantona, both of Nahant. Dear brother of Beverly Buckley of Peabody, Marie "Mimi" Farrell (deceased) of Winthrop, James Tsiumis of Millis and George Tsiumis of Woburn. John was lived in Winthrop until making residency in Naples, Florida in 1997. He was a graduate of Winthrop High-Class of 1950. After highschool, John enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War from 1953-1955. After his military service, John was employed and then eventually retired as a Registry Inspector for the Mass. Registry of Motor Vehicles Police (now State Police). He was a member of the American Legion, Hardee Mills Post 135, Naples, FL, life member of the , life member of the Winthrop Lodge of Elks #1078 and a member of the Cottage Park Yacht Club in Winthrop. John was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family at the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WiINTHROP, on Thursday, October 24, from 9-11 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow in Winthrop Cemetery. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019