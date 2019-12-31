|
WILLIAMS, John E. Of Reading, December 28th, 2019 at age 100. Beloved husband of the late Mary M. (Shea) Williams. Devoted father of Barbara J. Williams and Janet M. Fusco and her husband Vincent. Cherished grandfather of Taryn Staples and her husband Matthew, Daniel Fusco and his wife Ellie and great-grandfather of Kinsley and Laden Staples. Predeceased by two sisters. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Sergeant, United States Army, World War II. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Saturday, January 4th from 8 am to 10 am in the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating John's Eternal Life in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading at 10:30 am. Interment will be held in Woodend Cemetery, Reading. Please consider donations in memory of John to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116 https://www.arlboston.org/ For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020