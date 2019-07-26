Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
The Boys' and Girls' Club of Joplin
Joplin, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN PAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN EBEN PAGE II


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN EBEN PAGE II Obituary
PAGE, John Eben II Maine State Teacher and Coach Dies Age 80, died July 15, 2019, at his home in Joplin, Missouri. John was born August 30, 1938, to John and Elizabeth (Fowle) Page in Boston, Massachusetts; the oldest of three children. He graduated from Belmont Hill in 1956 and Harvard in 1960. He is survived by Sheryl Page, and three children - Michael and Teri Whitmore; Marcia Himes and Jason Cannon; James and Angela Page. Visiting Hours: The Boys' and Girls' Club of Joplin, Missouri will host a memorial August 6th (6:30p - 8:30p). Please send cards and memories to Marcia Himes: 929 S. Monroe Ave., Joplin, MO 64801. They will be shared at a second ceremony in Maine, to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, please plant a flowering annual in his memory.

View the online memorial for John Eben II PAGE
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.