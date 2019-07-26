|
|
PAGE, John Eben II Maine State Teacher and Coach Dies Age 80, died July 15, 2019, at his home in Joplin, Missouri. John was born August 30, 1938, to John and Elizabeth (Fowle) Page in Boston, Massachusetts; the oldest of three children. He graduated from Belmont Hill in 1956 and Harvard in 1960. He is survived by Sheryl Page, and three children - Michael and Teri Whitmore; Marcia Himes and Jason Cannon; James and Angela Page. Visiting Hours: The Boys' and Girls' Club of Joplin, Missouri will host a memorial August 6th (6:30p - 8:30p). Please send cards and memories to Marcia Himes: 929 S. Monroe Ave., Joplin, MO 64801. They will be shared at a second ceremony in Maine, to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, please plant a flowering annual in his memory.
View the online memorial for John Eben II PAGE
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019