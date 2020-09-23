1/1
JOHN EDWARD "JACK" BEAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEAM, John Edward "Jack" Age 88, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Honesdale, PA, to the late John and Helen Beam. Mr. Beam served in the United States Army in Okinawa, Japan, during the Korean War. He held multiple patents, was a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and received his PhD in Food Science from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He had a long career in research and development in the food manufacturing industry, including overseeing candy and snack products at Planters LifeSavers. After rising to Senior Vice President at RJR Nabisco, he and his wife of 52 years, Joan Beam, who predeceased him in 2014, spent their retirement years in Winston-Salem, NC. Mr. Beam, a skilled handyman who relished his home projects, also enjoyed golf, spending time with friends and family, eating desserts, and in his later years became an accomplished painter. He is survived by two sons, Kevin Beam and wife Kathleen of Westwood, MA, and Eric Beam and wife Mary Johns of Houston, TX; one daughter, Sara Beam of New York City; three grandchildren, Katherine, Daniel and John Beam; one brother, Gerald Beam, and 10 nieces and nephews. His family is forever grateful to his dedicated caregivers who supported him and all his "projects" in his later years. A private Graveside Service was held. In lieu of gifts, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Unity Walk, P.O. Box 275, Kingston, NJ 08528 or https://www.unitywalk.org/ To share a memory of Jack, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved