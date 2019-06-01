Boston Globe Obituaries
SPENLINHAUER, John Edward III Left the dock for the last time February 12, 2019, at the age of 78.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1PM to 4 PM Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Kennebunkport Inn One Dock Square, Kennebunkport, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Sailing Academy in Antigua, based right next to English Harbor: www.NationalSailingAcademy.org include Tivoli under the Yacht name field.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit John's Book of Memories page at

bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, KENNEBUNK, ME 04043.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
