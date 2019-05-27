|
MOON, John Ellis van Courtland Age 89, of Brookline, born in Geneva, Switzerland, passed away May 11, day before daughter, Laurelle Moon Conte. Distinguished career as Harvard historian and international authority on chemical and biological warfare. Professor Emeritus, taught at Merrimac College, Boston State, and Fitchburg State University. Faculty union president at Boston State. Author of articles, reviews, poetry, and books. Third book release in 2020 on US biological warfare. Activist for social equality and individual freedom. World traveler, mountain climber, lover of the arts. He leaves beloved wife Joan, son John Moon and wife Susan, daughter Margaret Moon Hames and husband Bill, son-in-law Bob Conte, sister Eleanor Richardson and family, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Loved by family, friends, and colleagues. Private memorial services will follow. Contributions in his name to American Civil Liberties Union, American Association of University Professors, or the Appalachian Mountain Club.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019