BRENNAN, John Emmett III Age 87, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA died on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Beverly, MA with his wife, Antionette Brennan, at his side. John was born on October 1, 1932 in Lowell, MA to John Emmett Brennan, II and Magdalene (Cooney) Brennan. He graduated from Lowell High School in 1950, after which he started his undergraduate studies at Yale University, his father's alma mater. He ultimately graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1957 and embarked on a career as a structural engineer that spanned in excess of 50 years. In 1963, he joined LeMessurier Associates Inc. in Cambridge, MA where he eventually became a partner and worked for over twenty-five years. His many projects included mid- and high rise structures located throughout the United States, as well as South America and the Middle East. This included a 10 year overseas assignment as Program Manager on the King Khalid Military City located on the border of Saudi Arabia with Iraq. John later started his own structural engineering firm, Brennan and Partners, Inc. in Lowell and Worcester, MA for a period of 10 years before returning to LeMessurier Associates to finish out his career in semi-retirement. A true Renaissance man, John owned and operated a small vineyard and farm spread in New Braintree, MA where he tried his hand at agriculture and animal husbandry. He served as a selectman in Town of New Braintree and as a delegate at the Massachusetts Democratic Convention. Over the years, he taught himself several musical instruments including penny whistle, flute and concertina. After settling in Magnolia, MA, John began a boat building project in his workshop. Even after retirement, John worked with Trustees of Reservations in the Gloucester area as a volunteer. He always enjoyed traveling, choosing to see the sites by foot and absorb the culture off the beaten path while being sure to visit every museum. John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Antoinette. His children: John Brennan, IV and his wife Jaqueline of Beverly Farms and Lynnfield, MA, Elizabeth Oakman and her husband John of St. Paul, MN, Christopher Brennan and his wife Deborah McCoy-Brennan of Sandwich, MA, Bridget O'Connell and her husband John of Beverly, MA, and Jennifer Brennan Blute and her husband Todd of South Hamilton, MA. His stepson: John Boldrick and his wife Julie of Fairfax, CA. His grandchildren: Brian Brennan, Mary (Brennan) Hennessy, Patrick Brennan, Eleanor Oakman, Ann Oakman, Shaun McCoy, Alexander Brennan, Isabel O'Connell, Neave O'Connell, Keegan Blute, Aislinn Blute, Carter Boldrick and Alma Boldrick. His brothers and sisters-in-law: Dennis and Patricia Brennan of North Carolina, Daniel and Donna Brennan of Lowell, MA as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Madeline Brennan. And two grandchildren: Katherine Brennan and Aiden O'Connell. Visiting Hours: A Funeral Service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 705 Hale Street, Beverly Farms, MA on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020