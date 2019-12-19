Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Lexington, MA
View Map
Resources
AVERY, John F. Of Lexington, Dec. 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Elvira (Cottreau) Avery. Father of Jack Avery and his wife Terri of Marstons Mills, Richard Avery and his wife Linda of Braintree, Mark Avery and his wife Karen of Nashua, NH, and Thomas Avery and his wife Tricia of Hamilton. Brother of Rita Munyon of Somerville. John is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Erin, John, Shannon, Jennifer, Kristen, Michelle, Mark, Leanne, Emily, and Hannah, by 12 great-grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd. LEXINGTON, Monday, Dec. 23rd, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, Lexington, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, from 3pm to 6pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude, 205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019
