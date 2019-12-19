|
|
AVERY, John F. Of Lexington, Dec. 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Elvira (Cottreau) Avery. Father of Jack Avery and his wife Terri of Marstons Mills, Richard Avery and his wife Linda of Braintree, Mark Avery and his wife Karen of Nashua, NH, and Thomas Avery and his wife Tricia of Hamilton. Brother of Rita Munyon of Somerville. John is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Erin, John, Shannon, Jennifer, Kristen, Michelle, Mark, Leanne, Emily, and Hannah, by 12 great-grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd. LEXINGTON, Monday, Dec. 23rd, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, Lexington, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, from 3pm to 6pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude, 205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019