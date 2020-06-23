Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
40 MacArthur Blvd
Bourne, MA 02532
(508) 759-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN BRENNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. BRENNAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN F. BRENNAN Obituary
BRENNAN, John F. "Ace" Jr. Age 82, of Pocasset, formerly of South Boston, MA, passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2020. Jack was the loving husband of Theresa A. (Gahn) Brennan and the former husband of Alice (McDougall) Brennan.

He was the beloved son of the late John F. and Mary (Whitley) Brennan. He is survived by his son, James Brennan; grandsons, John and Ryan Brennan. Jack was the dear brother of Nancy, Richard, Robert, Janice and James Brennan and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving son, Jackie.

Jack was born in South Boston, on May 4, 1938. He attended B.C. High School and Boston College where he was a pitcher on the baseball teams.

He was a sales manager for Colonial Provision Company for many years and prior owner of Aces High Tavern in South Boston, where he had many treasured memories and friendships. Jack will be remembered for his great sense of humor and generosity. Jack will be sorely missed by his family and always be lovingly in their hearts and thoughts.

Due to the Covid-19 Virus restrictions, funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Private arrangements by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home 40 MacArthur Blvd., BOURNE, MA.

Nickerson Bourne Funrl Hm

(508) 759-3511
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -