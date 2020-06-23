|
|
BRENNAN, John F. "Ace" Jr. Age 82, of Pocasset, formerly of South Boston, MA, passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2020. Jack was the loving husband of Theresa A. (Gahn) Brennan and the former husband of Alice (McDougall) Brennan.
He was the beloved son of the late John F. and Mary (Whitley) Brennan. He is survived by his son, James Brennan; grandsons, John and Ryan Brennan. Jack was the dear brother of Nancy, Richard, Robert, Janice and James Brennan and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving son, Jackie.
Jack was born in South Boston, on May 4, 1938. He attended B.C. High School and Boston College where he was a pitcher on the baseball teams.
He was a sales manager for Colonial Provision Company for many years and prior owner of Aces High Tavern in South Boston, where he had many treasured memories and friendships. Jack will be remembered for his great sense of humor and generosity. Jack will be sorely missed by his family and always be lovingly in their hearts and thoughts.
Due to the Covid-19 Virus restrictions, funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Private arrangements by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home 40 MacArthur Blvd., BOURNE, MA.
Nickerson Bourne Funrl Hm
(508) 759-3511
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020