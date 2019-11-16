Boston Globe Obituaries
|
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
JOHN BURNS
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Somerville, MA
JOHN F. BURNS


1925 - 2019
BURNS, John F. Of Somerville, November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Valia (Belloste) Burns. Loving father of Cheryl Winter and her late husband Howie, and Valerie Fitzpatrick and her husband John, all of Somerville. Loving Papa of John, Jessica, Keith, Sylvia, Thomas, Jenn, Sean, Bianca, Jillian, Steven, Alexis and Mariajose. Also survived by 5 great-granddaughters, many nieces, nephews and loving friends. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Thursday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Somerville, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Wednesday, 4-8pm. Interment St. Paul Cemetery, Arlington. Retired Major, MA State Police. Former recipient of the MA State Police Medal of Merit. WWII Veteran, US Navy. Member of the American Legion Post #19. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019
