CAREY, John F. Of Winthrop, 85, passed peacefully on July 23rd, 2019. He was born in St. Albans, Vermont on June 6th, 1934. He spent his formative years in Chelsea, MA. This is the place where he met and married his high school sweetheart Elaine Eve Carey (Bobricki). They were happily married for 63 years. He is loved forever by his children John, Ken, Patrice, Steven, and Carole. He is also adored by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the son of Francis Carey and Catherine Lamb, stepson of Phillip Lamb. Beloved brother of Odessa Cary, Marshall Lamb, Eunice Anderson, Beverly Dwyer, Francis Carey, and Donna Spelmann. He was a pioneer from his years at Wentworth Institute of Technology through his years as a respected Software Engineer. John will be remembered for his quick wit, dazzling smile, and love of music. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Winthrop Fire Department Building Fund, 40 Pauline Street, Winthrop, MA 02152. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop



