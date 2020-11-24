1/
JOHN F. CARROLL
1944 - 2020-11-23
CARROLL, John F. Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, November 23, 2020, at age 76. Husband of the late Marna (Kelley) Carroll. Beloved father of Brian Carroll of Revere and the late Michael J. Carroll. Dear brother of Lorraine T. Brown of Chelsea, Patricia A. Smith of Billerica, June E. Carroll of Everett, Joseph E. Carroll of Chelsea and the late George J. Carroll. Also lovingly survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea on Friday, November 27th at 10:00 A.M. Visitation in the Church will precede the Funeral Mass from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Mass. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and be seated for the arranged Mass. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. Retired medical technician at the Chelsea Soldier's Home. Late US Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Boston Children's Hospital online at www.childrenshospital.org or to a charity of one's choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in CHELSEA. We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
November 24, 2020
Sending deepest condolences to the Carroll family. My John Rest In Peace.
Joan Luciano
Friend
November 23, 2020
My condolences to the Carroll family. I will remember John as a fun loving good guy during our time at C.H.S. class of 1963.
PETER KORNECHUK
Classmate
