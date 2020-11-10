CONLIN, John F. Sr. Formerly of Cambridge, Arlington and Woburn on November 9, 2020, will join his deceased wife Dorothy (Cahir). Father of Jack and wife Rachel of Woburn, Jim and wife Lien of Melrose and Ed and wife Carol of Plymouth. Grandfather of Sarah Conlin of Leverett, MA. Brother of Dotty Giacobbe of Cambridge and the late Ruth Shea and Tom Conlin. John was a retired employee of Acme bookbinding in Charlestown, MA for many years. John was a parishioner of Saint Agnes Church in Arlington for many years. He enjoyed vacationing at the family chalet in North Conway and visiting his youngest son on the Cape. John was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the NE Patriots. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Agnes Church, 51 Medford St., Arlington on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 10 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to the Fidelity House in Arlington or Alzheimer's Association
of Mass. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500