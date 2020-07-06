Boston Globe Obituaries
CONNOLLY, John F. Of Belmont, July 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Judith Ann (O'Brien) Connolly. Devoted father of Brien P. Connolly of Belmont & Shannon E. Noone & her husband Peter of Belmont. Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Meaghan & Sean Noone. Brother of Thomas F. Connolly of Arlington & the late Joseph E. Connolly. Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Wednesday, 3-7 P.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. (Please use Covid-19 precautions if attending). Funeral Mass and interment private. Retired 5th grade Teacher & Principal of the Parker School, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020
