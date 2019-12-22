|
CONNORS, John F. Of Lexington, formerly of Somerville, December 18, 2019.
Loving husband of Carol A. (Morrison) Connors. Beloved father of Beth Connors of North Reading, Donna Hyde and her husband Daniel, Karen Fitzpatrick and her husband William, all of Wilmington, Robert Lucas of Biddeford, ME, and the late Steven Lucas and his surviving wife Patricia of Somerville.
Devoted brother of Helen Hogan of Ireland, Thomas Connors of Lynnfield, Joseph Connors of Florida, Ann Connors of Somerville and the late Mary, Margaret and James Connors.
John is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
John was President and CEO of Greene Rubber Co. in Woburn, MA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 30th, at St. Brigid Church, 1981 Mass. Ave., Lexington, at 11am. Visitation also on Monday, immediately prior to the Mass, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 9am to 10:45am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made at Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019