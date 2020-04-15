Boston Globe Obituaries
CONNORS, John F. Of Providence, RI, former longtime resident of Arlington, MA, passed away on April 12, 2020 at Bethany Home of Rhode Island at age 87. Loving husband, father, brother, and friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lavinia Murphy Connors; his son, John E. Connors, daughter-in-law, Kimberly MacKenzie, and grandson, Jack. John was born in Boston, MA and graduated from Brighton High School, later attending Boston College. John had a long and successful career as the Chief Medical Librarian for the Veteran's Administration Hospitals in White River Junction, VT, Albany, NY, and Boston, MA. A private Funeral Mass and Burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington, MA will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be directed to Bethany Home of Rhode Island, 111 South Angell Street, Providence, RI 02906. Full obituary at monahandrabblesherman.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020
