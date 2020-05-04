Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN CONNORS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. CONNORS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN F. CONNORS Obituary
CONNORS, John F. Of Hudson, NH, formerly of Reading, May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Claire M. (Regan) Connors. Devoted father of Linda M. Powers, her husband, Charles T. Powers, of Londonderry, NH, Richard P. Connors, and his wife Amy L. Connors, of Muscle Shoals, AL. Loving grandfather of Sean Powers, Michael and Meghan Connors. Brother of Joseph Connors, his wife Joan of Arlington, and the late Betty Martin. Further survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid-19 conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Late US Navy veteran of World War II. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -