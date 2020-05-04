|
|
CONNORS, John F. Of Hudson, NH, formerly of Reading, May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Claire M. (Regan) Connors. Devoted father of Linda M. Powers, her husband, Charles T. Powers, of Londonderry, NH, Richard P. Connors, and his wife Amy L. Connors, of Muscle Shoals, AL. Loving grandfather of Sean Powers, Michael and Meghan Connors. Brother of Joseph Connors, his wife Joan of Arlington, and the late Betty Martin. Further survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid-19 conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Late US Navy veteran of World War II. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020