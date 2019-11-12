Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Avenue
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
800 Columbia Road
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN CONROY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. "JACK" CONROY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN F. "JACK" CONROY Obituary
CONROY, John F. "Jack" In Milton, formerly of Dorchester, died November 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Gail M. (Agnew) Conroy for 46 years. Son of the late John J. and Bridget A. (Guy) Conroy. Loving brother of Sr. Mary A. Conroy SCH of Bayside, NY, Sr. Catherine A. Conroy SCH of Dorchester, Sr. Lillian A. Conroy SCH of Quincy, Rev. Francis X. Conroy of Beaumont, TX, Frederick A. Conroy of NY, and the late Thomas J. Conroy. Brother-in-law of Margaret C. Conroy of California. John was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant. He received a Doctorate degree from USC and taught Science and Math for the Department of Defense in Taiwan, Germany, and Korea. He was also an accomplished musician, playing the accordion. He often said that his music tradition came from his father, who along with his mother, was from Connemara. He started playing in high school and joined numerous music sessions in clubs that were held on Sunday afternoons. He played with three bands in the Dudley Street section of Boston in the early 1950's. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER on Thursday, November 14 from 4-7 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Friday morning, November 15 at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Halifax, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.

View the online memorial for John F. "Jack" CONROY
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -