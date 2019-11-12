|
CONROY, John F. "Jack" In Milton, formerly of Dorchester, died November 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Gail M. (Agnew) Conroy for 46 years. Son of the late John J. and Bridget A. (Guy) Conroy. Loving brother of Sr. Mary A. Conroy SCH of Bayside, NY, Sr. Catherine A. Conroy SCH of Dorchester, Sr. Lillian A. Conroy SCH of Quincy, Rev. Francis X. Conroy of Beaumont, TX, Frederick A. Conroy of NY, and the late Thomas J. Conroy. Brother-in-law of Margaret C. Conroy of California. John was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant. He received a Doctorate degree from USC and taught Science and Math for the Department of Defense in Taiwan, Germany, and Korea. He was also an accomplished musician, playing the accordion. He often said that his music tradition came from his father, who along with his mother, was from Connemara. He started playing in high school and joined numerous music sessions in clubs that were held on Sunday afternoons. He played with three bands in the Dudley Street section of Boston in the early 1950's. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER on Thursday, November 14 from 4-7 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Friday morning, November 15 at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Halifax, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019