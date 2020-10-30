CRONIN, John F. Age 76, passed away at the Medford Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Brighton, MA, the son of the late Michael J. Cronin and Mary (Burke) Cronin.
John was a graduate of St. Columbkille High School, Class of 1962, and University of Massachusetts, Boston. He had been employed in insurance and as a dialysis technician. He was a resident of nursing homes for the past twenty years. Despite his chronic medical issues, he maintained a positive attitude and a keen sense of humor.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law: James M. Cronin and Edwina Cronin; Paul A. Cronin and Maryellen Cronin; all of Westport, MA. He leaves five nephews and nieces: Michael E. Cronin of Ennis, County Clare, Ireland; Mary S. Kingston of Edgartown, MA; Molly E. Keenan of Cambridge, MA; Benjamin B. Cronin of Bend, OR; and Kevin Whittingham of Dracut, MA. He also leaves several cousins: Ann Williams, James B. Downey, Kathleen Fritz, Patrick Lavelle, Mary Brady, Frank Lavelle, Michael Lavelle, Florence Kelley and Donald Kidston. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ann Whittingham.
Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., WESTPORT, MA 02790 at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 945 Main Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 10:00 A.M.
Calling Hours will be Monday, from 2-4 P.M., at the funeral home.
Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 990 LaGrange St., West Roxbury, MA 02132.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Columbkille Partnership School, 25 Arlington Street, Brighton, MA 02135.
