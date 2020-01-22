Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JOHN CURRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. CURRAN

JOHN F. CURRAN Obituary
CURRAN, John F. Ret. B.F.D., of Milton, passed away peacefully at home, Jan. 21st. Beloved husband of the late Claire M. (Cahill). Devoted father of John D. & his wife Denise of Easton, James M. & his wife Nancy of Needham, and Mary Claire Cantor & her husband Todd of Milton, Barbara A. Moynihan & her husband Patrick of Burke, VA and Joseph H. Curran of Milton. Loving grandfather of Riley, Justin & Aidan Curran, Meghan & Patrick Curran, Ella & Abby Cantor and Claire Moynihan. Cherished son of the late Martin & Nora A. Curran. Brother of Mary DiPerri of South Boston, Sr. Barbara Ann Curran of Albany, NY, Noreen Gatto of South Boston and the late Joseph, Thomas, Martin and Robert Curran. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Fri. 4-8PM. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Sat. morning at 9. Burial Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for John F. CURRAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020
