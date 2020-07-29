|
DERY, John F. Age 57, of Northborough, formerly of Nashua, NH and Stoneham, July 24, 2020. Son of the late Kenneth and Catherine (Cannon) Dery. Beloved husband of the late Robin (Creasy) Dery. Devoted father of John Roy Dery of Nashua, NH. Brother of Jackie Maciejewski and her husband Steven of Nashua, NH, Kenny Dery and his wife Toni, Denise Beebe and her partner Mick, all of West Virginia, Patti Nolan and her husband Mike of Stoneham. Sister-in-law of Cathy Coburn Caruso of Windham, NH, and John is also survived by his dear friend Elaine Zernik of Northborough. John was sadly predeceased by his niece, Sarah Maciejewski, and is further survived by over 50 cousins, 9 nieces and nephews, and 8 grandnieces and nephews. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service conducted in the Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem St., Woburn, Saturday, August 1st, at 11 a.m. Arrangements by the McLaughlin Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of WOBURN. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit
