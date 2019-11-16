Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN ESDALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. ESDALE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN F. ESDALE Obituary
ESDALE , John F. Of Warwick, RI, formerly of Dedham, November 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (Vittorini) Esdale. Devoted father of Stacey A. Ferreira of Warwick, RI, John M. Esdale and his wife Kellie of Weare, NH, Jean M. Irving of Warwick, RI, Stephanie A. Ovitt and her husband James of Charlemont, MA, Cherished son of Jennie Esdale of Dedham and her late husband John F. Esdale, Sr. Loving grandfather of Jessica, Tyler, and Alyssa Ferreira, Mason Esdale, Jared, Brandon, and Andrew Irving, and Seamus and Samuel Ovitt. Brother of Edward Esdale and his wife Maryann of Bradenton, FL. Survived by his sister-in-law, Diane M. (Paciej) and several nieces and nephews. John served 37.5 years of his career in U.S. Government Services; 29 years Federal Aviation Administration as a program support office manager, and worked 8 years in the navy yard. After retiring, John consulted for the FAA for 15 years, ending his career with Objeststream Inc. John served in the National Guard for 4.5 years, having an honorable discharge. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Tuesday, November 19th, from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 20th, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -