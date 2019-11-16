|
ESDALE , John F. Of Warwick, RI, formerly of Dedham, November 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (Vittorini) Esdale. Devoted father of Stacey A. Ferreira of Warwick, RI, John M. Esdale and his wife Kellie of Weare, NH, Jean M. Irving of Warwick, RI, Stephanie A. Ovitt and her husband James of Charlemont, MA, Cherished son of Jennie Esdale of Dedham and her late husband John F. Esdale, Sr. Loving grandfather of Jessica, Tyler, and Alyssa Ferreira, Mason Esdale, Jared, Brandon, and Andrew Irving, and Seamus and Samuel Ovitt. Brother of Edward Esdale and his wife Maryann of Bradenton, FL. Survived by his sister-in-law, Diane M. (Paciej) and several nieces and nephews. John served 37.5 years of his career in U.S. Government Services; 29 years Federal Aviation Administration as a program support office manager, and worked 8 years in the navy yard. After retiring, John consulted for the FAA for 15 years, ending his career with Objeststream Inc. John served in the National Guard for 4.5 years, having an honorable discharge. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Tuesday, November 19th, from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 20th, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019