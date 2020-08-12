|
EVANS, John F. "Charlie" Passed surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Beloved husband of 31 years of Jennifer (Zablocki) Evans. Devoted father of Allison, Katelyn, and Charlene Evans. Survived by his mother Edna (Kane) Evans, and his sister Mary Evans. Predeceased by his brothers David and William Evans and sister Patricia DeVoe.
Loving godfather to Suzanne, Kerri, and Austin and uncle to many, including Carrieanne, Ricky, Kristie, Jodi, Michael, Jaimie, Evan, Brenden, Lauren, Kathryn, and Joseph. Great-uncle to Sophie, Eloise, Liam, Lance, Jr., Michael, Ryan, Rylee, and Salem. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends.
John was a lifelong resident of South Boston who started every day by enjoying his cup of coffee and reading the newspaper at Carson Beach. He was an avid Boston Bruins and New England Patriots fan who watched all the games from the comfort of his own self-proclaimed man cave. John looked forward to his yearly trip to the Saratoga Racetrack, family vacations including the Cape, New Hampshire, Disney, and Bermuda, as well as visiting his cousins and consuming his occasional margarita on the rocks, NO salt.
John retired from the Boston Globe after 30 years as a member of Teamsters Mailers Union Local #1. Current Board of Director and longstanding member of the South Boston Chippewa Athletic Club.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, August 14th from 4-8 PM at Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 15th at 10 AM at St. Monica Church, 331 Old Colony Ave., South Boston. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all Services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boston Youth Lacrosse, Gate of Heaven CYO Basketball, or South Boston Youth Soccer in John's memory. For online condolences, please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020