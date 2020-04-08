|
FITZGERALD, John F. "Fitzy" Of Watertown. April 6, 2020. Age 73. Beloved husband of Joanne T. (Dunn) Fitzgerald. Devoted father of Sean M. Fitzgerald (Watertown FD) and his wife Holly of Wilmington & Tim J. Fitzgerald & his wife Erin of Burlington. Dear brother of the late James M. & William J. Fitzgerald. Loving grandfather to Hunter, Reagan, Liam, & Shaelyn Fitzgerald. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, & cousins. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings, the Funeral Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Watertown Boys & Girls Club, 25 Whites Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 www.Watertownbgc.org or the Lt. Paul J. Sullivan Scholarship, PO Box 95, Watertown, MA 02472. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020