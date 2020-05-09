Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Visitation
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN FITZGERALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. "JACK" FITZGERALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN F. "JACK" FITZGERALD Obituary
FITZGERALD, John F. "Jack" Of Walpole, May 8, 2020, age 87. Son of the late Patrick Thomas and Mary Catherine (O'Sullivan) Fitzgerald. Beloved husband of Mary "Mim" (Leonard) Fitzgerald. Loving father of John Francis Fitzgerald, Jr. and his wife, Kirsten of Bellingham and Mary Kate Olohan and her husband, Dan of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Conor Fitzgerald, Owen Fitzgerald, Michael Olohan, Will Olohan, Catherine Olohan, Helen Olohan, Jack Olohan, Clare Olohan, Mary Kate Olohan, and Ellie Olohan. Brother of Josephine Noble of Weymouth, Tom Fitzgerald of Boston, formerly of Halifax, Jim Fitzgerald of Humarock, Maureen Egan of Boca Raton, FL and Boston, W. Paul Fitzgerald and his wife Joyce of Naples, FL and Orleans, MA, and the late Catherine Gillis. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. More information about Jack will be available on the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home website. Due to the pandemic and resulting restrictions, there will be no Funeral Mass and Visitation will be private. A Memorial Mass and a reception for Jack will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Lourdes Volunteers, 107 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208, or to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -