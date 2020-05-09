|
FITZGERALD, John F. "Jack" Of Walpole, May 8, 2020, age 87. Son of the late Patrick Thomas and Mary Catherine (O'Sullivan) Fitzgerald. Beloved husband of Mary "Mim" (Leonard) Fitzgerald. Loving father of John Francis Fitzgerald, Jr. and his wife, Kirsten of Bellingham and Mary Kate Olohan and her husband, Dan of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Conor Fitzgerald, Owen Fitzgerald, Michael Olohan, Will Olohan, Catherine Olohan, Helen Olohan, Jack Olohan, Clare Olohan, Mary Kate Olohan, and Ellie Olohan. Brother of Josephine Noble of Weymouth, Tom Fitzgerald of Boston, formerly of Halifax, Jim Fitzgerald of Humarock, Maureen Egan of Boca Raton, FL and Boston, W. Paul Fitzgerald and his wife Joyce of Naples, FL and Orleans, MA, and the late Catherine Gillis. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. More information about Jack will be available on the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home website. Due to the pandemic and resulting restrictions, there will be no Funeral Mass and Visitation will be private. A Memorial Mass and a reception for Jack will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Lourdes Volunteers, 107 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208, or to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020