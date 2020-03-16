Boston Globe Obituaries
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2285
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint David's Episcopal Church
South Yarmouth, MA
View Map
JOHN F. "JACK" FLANNERY

JOHN F. "JACK" FLANNERY Obituary
FLANNERY, John F. "Jack" Age 73, died on March 7, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital, surrounded by the family who loved him. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Chloris H. (Morgan) Flannery and their two children: his son Seth and his wife Kimberly of Holliston, and his daughter Erin DeMarco and her husband Salvatore of Norwood, MA. Three grandsons gave him immeasurable joy, Nicholas and Keegan Flannery of Holliston and Luke DeMarco of Norwood. A Celebration of his Life and interment for Jack will be held at Saint David's Episcopal Church, South Yarmouth, MA on May 16th, at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, his family asked that you might consider a donation in his name to or to the Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation "Dogs on Call Fund" www.capecodhealth.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020
