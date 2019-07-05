Boston Globe Obituaries
GALLAGHER, John F. Sr. Age 91, of Middleboro, died on July 4, 2019. Formerly of Roslindale and Randolph, he was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. Devoted husband of 50 years to the late Agnes J. (Hoey) Gallagher, he was the loving father of John (Jeanne), and James (Mary) of Hanover, Stephen of Middleboro, Patricia Hennessey (Jack) of Raynham, Daniel (Colleen) of Osterville, Christine Flatley (Seamus) of Cambridge, Paul (Sandra) of Kingston, Joseph (Kathleen) of VT, and Matthew (Andrea) of RI. Son of the late John and Elizabeth (Roberts) Gallagher, he was predeceased by sisters Mary Clinton and Frances Lang. He was Papa to 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., LAKEVILLE. Funeral on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, 340 Center St., Middleboro; burial at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Randolph, MA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Maggie Gallagher Memorial Fund, c/o CSF of Mansfield, PO Box 23, Mansfield, MA 02048.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
