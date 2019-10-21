Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
2254 Mass Ave.
Cambridge , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN HANNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. HANNON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN F. HANNON Obituary
HANNON, John F. Cambridge, October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan C. (Kelley). Loving father of Jan Carlson of Weston, Diana Potter of Norton, Laurel Laurendeau of Sudbury, Suzette Rizzo of Winthrop and Angel Swift of Abington. Brother of the late Grace Murphy. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Thursday at 10am. Funeral Mass in St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., Cambridge at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4-7pm. Interment Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Late US Army Veteran, Korean War. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in John's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now