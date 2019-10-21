|
HANNON, John F. Cambridge, October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan C. (Kelley). Loving father of Jan Carlson of Weston, Diana Potter of Norton, Laurel Laurendeau of Sudbury, Suzette Rizzo of Winthrop and Angel Swift of Abington. Brother of the late Grace Murphy. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Thursday at 10am. Funeral Mass in St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., Cambridge at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4-7pm. Interment Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Late US Army Veteran, Korean War. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in John's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019