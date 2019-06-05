HOULIHAN, John F. Age 88, of Plymouth, formerly of Braintree and Scituate, passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of May 30, 2019. He was born and raised in Hyde Park and was the son of John B. and Elizabeth (Powers) Houlihan. John leaves behind, for now, his first love, best friend and wife of 66 years Doris (Wolf) Houlihan and devoted daughter, Janet Houlihan-Taylor of Westport. John was greeted in Heaven by his daughter, Donna Houlihan-Mitchel of Brockton and sons, David J. Houlihan of Attleboro and John E. Houlihan of Norton. He is also survived by daughters-in-law, Fumie (Takaesu) Houlihan, and Jean (Kelly) Houlihan. He leaves eleven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Jack was a veteran of the Coast Guard and served during the Korean War on the USS Castle Rock. Jack spent most of his career at Federal Pacific Electric, which became Eaton Corp, from which he retired. His life was one devoted to family and he was active in managing and coaching sports. He answered God's call and was led on his final journey to the loving arms of his departed children, parents, family and friends.



A period of visitation will take place on June 8, 2019 at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 619 State Road, PLYMOUTH (Manomet), from 9:30 am to 11:30 am followed by a Mass at 12:00 pm at Saint Bonaventure Church, 803 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). Burial will follow at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360, to whom we send our loving and grateful thanks. Donations may also be made to the Fund for the Needy at St. Bonaventure's Church, 803 State Road, Plymouth, MA 02360.