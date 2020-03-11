|
JUDGE, John F. "Jack" Jr. Vietnam War Vet, U.S. Census Bureau Administrator Of Tewksbury. Age 73, died peacefully Sunday, March 8. Vietnam War veteran, U.S. Army Captain, and Two Bronze Star Recipient. Retired Administrator for the U.S. Census Bureau. He was the son of the late Dorothy (Leonard) and the late Lt. Col. John F. Judge, U.S. Army, Retired. He leaves two brothers, Robert L. Judge and his wife Maryjane (Zappy) of Reading, MA, and Thomas M. Judge and his wife Paula (Salter) of Bedford, MA; a sister, Janet M. Smith and her husband Lt. Gen. Edwin Smith, U.S. Army, Retired, of Colorado; four nephews and one niece, Jeffrey Smith of CO, Lj Judge of Needham, Kevin Judge of Waltham, Kerry Judge, and Matthew Judge, both of Bedford. Visiting Hours: Monday, March 16, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38), TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral will begin Tuesday, Mar. 17, at 10:30 a.m. from the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38), Tewksbury. Committal Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery at Cape Cod, in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Tewksbury Habitat Build, Veteran's Home Build, P.O. Box 454, Tewksbury, MA 01876 or www.tewksburyhabitatbuild.org For complete obituary, visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020