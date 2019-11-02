Boston Globe Obituaries
KELLEY, John F. Of Milton, formerly of Dorchester and Mattapan, November 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Christine M. (Lyons). Devoted father of Christine M. Tynan and her husband Steven of Milton, John J. Kelley and his wife Krisann of Boston, and Marianne K. Pekrul and her husband Todd of Pembroke. Cherished Papa of Sean and Kevin Kelley, Christopher, Colleen and Caitlin Pekrul, and Lily Tynan. Son of the late William J. Kelley and Mabel M. (Fauchea). John was predeceased by brothers Billy, Paul, Eddie, Jimmy and sisters Marie, Margie, Claire (Bell) and Therese. Dear friend of Thomas "Whitey" O'Hara. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory Church, Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester,on Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours at the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, DORCHESTOR, Lower Mills, Tuesday 3-7 PM. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Donations in John's memory may be made to () Charitable Service Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky 41076, 877-426-2838. For information, directions and online registration book, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
