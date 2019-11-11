Boston Globe Obituaries
KENDALL, John F. "Jock" Age 76, of Acton, MA, Nov. 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to Patricia E. (Morrison). Father of the late John Kendall, Jr., & Kevin Kendall & wife Lisa of Townsend. Grandfather of Jessica Croteau & husband Joey, Rachel & Melanie Kendall. Brother of Richard Kendall of Boxborough & the late William, Jr., Leonard, Sr. & Robert "Rutch" Kendall. All are invited to Visit Fri., 4-7pm, at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111), ACTON. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton, is private. Those who wish may make memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, online at StJude.org Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019
