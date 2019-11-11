|
KENDALL, John F. "Jock" Age 76, of Acton, MA, Nov. 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to Patricia E. (Morrison). Father of the late John Kendall, Jr., & Kevin Kendall & wife Lisa of Townsend. Grandfather of Jessica Croteau & husband Joey, Rachel & Melanie Kendall. Brother of Richard Kendall of Boxborough & the late William, Jr., Leonard, Sr. & Robert "Rutch" Kendall. All are invited to Visit Fri., 4-7pm, at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111), ACTON. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton, is private. Those who wish may make memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, online at StJude.org Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019