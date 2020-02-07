Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN KUIETAUSKAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. KUIETAUSKAS


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN F. KUIETAUSKAS Obituary
KUIETAUSKAS, John F. Of Walpole, passed away on February 4, 2020 at the age of 56. Loving son of Charles J. Kuietauskas of Walpole and the late Eleanor L. (Ross) Kuietauskas. Brother of Peter Kuietauskas of ME, Paul Kuietauskas of Walpole, Ann M. McGuire of Norwood, Charles J. Kuietauskas, Jr. of Norwood and Carol Kuietauskas of VA. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. John was a member of the Norwood Elks. He graduated from Tri County High School and worked for the Norwood Sport Center for many years. At the request of the family, all Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned And Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -