KUIETAUSKAS, John F. Of Walpole, passed away on February 4, 2020 at the age of 56. Loving son of Charles J. Kuietauskas of Walpole and the late Eleanor L. (Ross) Kuietauskas. Brother of Peter Kuietauskas of ME, Paul Kuietauskas of Walpole, Ann M. McGuire of Norwood, Charles J. Kuietauskas, Jr. of Norwood and Carol Kuietauskas of VA. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. John was a member of the Norwood Elks. He graduated from Tri County High School and worked for the Norwood Sport Center for many years. At the request of the family, all Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020