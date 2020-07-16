|
LOONEY, John F. Age 80, of Falmouth, passed away peacefully on July 6th, with family present. Survived by his longtime companion Mary J. Powers, and their Aussie "Pilot," his three children: Kevin Looney of Arizona, Karen Ritcey and her husband Timothy of Needham, and Pamela Geary and her husband Michael of California, five grandchildren: Lauren and Julia Ritcey, and Tadhg, Sawyer, and Anabel Geary, his brother David Looney and his wife Sue of Framingham. Also survived by Joanne Kneeland of Needham, mother of Kevin, Karen, and Pamela. He was predeceased by his parents Ann (Roach) and James T. Looney, and his brother James Looney and his wife Carol and daughter Valerie. Also survived by his niece Allison and nephew Timothy. He was formerly of Needham and Wellesley. A Celebration of Life Service is planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's at stjude.org For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020