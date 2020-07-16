Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN LOONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. LOONEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN F. LOONEY Obituary
LOONEY, John F. Age 80, of Falmouth, passed away peacefully on July 6th, with family present. Survived by his longtime companion Mary J. Powers, and their Aussie "Pilot," his three children: Kevin Looney of Arizona, Karen Ritcey and her husband Timothy of Needham, and Pamela Geary and her husband Michael of California, five grandchildren: Lauren and Julia Ritcey, and Tadhg, Sawyer, and Anabel Geary, his brother David Looney and his wife Sue of Framingham. Also survived by Joanne Kneeland of Needham, mother of Kevin, Karen, and Pamela. He was predeceased by his parents Ann (Roach) and James T. Looney, and his brother James Looney and his wife Carol and daughter Valerie. Also survived by his niece Allison and nephew Timothy. He was formerly of Needham and Wellesley. A Celebration of Life Service is planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's at stjude.org For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -