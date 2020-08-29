1/1
JOHN F. LYNCH
1929 - 2020
LYNCH, John F. Age 91, of Somerville, August 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. (McAllister) Lynch. Devoted father, grandfather and brother. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 10:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Catherine of Genoa Church, Somerville at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Monday 4:00PM -8:00PM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Late Army Veteran Korean Conflict and MBTA Retiree. For complete obituary, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
SEP
1
Funeral
10:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Genoa Church
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
August 29, 2020
To John’s Family,
Our condolences for the loss of a very loved, soft spoken and gentle father, grandfather and great grandfather.
May he Rest In Peace.
Sincerely,
Tom&Deb Kmiec
Deb Kmiec
Friend
