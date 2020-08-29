LYNCH, John F. Age 91, of Somerville, August 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. (McAllister) Lynch. Devoted father, grandfather and brother. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 10:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Catherine of Genoa Church, Somerville at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Monday 4:00PM -8:00PM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Late Army Veteran Korean Conflict and MBTA Retiree. For complete obituary, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com