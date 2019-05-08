Boston Globe Obituaries
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Sharon Memorial Park
Dedham Street
Sharon, MA
View Map
McCARTHY, John F. SFC US Army Of Dover, formerly of Stoughton, age 54, May 5, 2019. Husband of Lori J. (Smith) McCarthy of Dover, formerly of Needham. Father of Johnathan McCarthy of IL and Elizabeth McCarthy-Beyer of Middleboro. Stepfather of Meghan Hall and Rachel Hall both of Dover. Son of John F. McCarthy of CA and the late Mary H. (Wickenhiser) McKenzie. Stepson of Helen McCarthy of CA. Brother of Lisa Black and Timothy McCarthy both of Stoughton, Mary Ojala of Middleboro, Anne Carberry of Milton, Thomas McCarthy of East Bridgewater, and Caroline Mitchell of Rowley. Stepbrother of Julie King of CA. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be offered from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Tuesday, May 14, at 11 AM, followed by interment at Sharon Memorial Park. Visiting Hours Monday, from 4-7 PM. Shiva will take place at Ilisa Clark's home, 60 Linden St., Wellesley, on Wednesday, from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019
