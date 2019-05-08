McCARTHY, John F. SFC US Army Of Dover, formerly of Stoughton, age 54, May 5, 2019. Husband of Lori J. (Smith) McCarthy of Dover, formerly of Needham. Father of Johnathan McCarthy of IL and Elizabeth McCarthy-Beyer of Middleboro. Stepfather of Meghan Hall and Rachel Hall both of Dover. Son of John F. McCarthy of CA and the late Mary H. (Wickenhiser) McKenzie. Stepson of Helen McCarthy of CA. Brother of Lisa Black and Timothy McCarthy both of Stoughton, Mary Ojala of Middleboro, Anne Carberry of Milton, Thomas McCarthy of East Bridgewater, and Caroline Mitchell of Rowley. Stepbrother of Julie King of CA. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be offered from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Tuesday, May 14, at 11 AM, followed by interment at Sharon Memorial Park. Visiting Hours Monday, from 4-7 PM. Shiva will take place at Ilisa Clark's home, 60 Linden St., Wellesley, on Wednesday, from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676 Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019