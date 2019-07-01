Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MCLAUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. MCLAUGHLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN F. MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, John F. "Uncle Jack," of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain, June 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane M. (Mazerall). Loving brother of Gerard McLaughlin of Rockland and the late Edward McLaughlin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews who dearly loved him and brought much joy to his life. Retired Boston Firefighter and Longshoreman. Visiting Hours Friday, July 5th from 9:30-11:00am at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 11:30am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now