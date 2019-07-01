|
McLAUGHLIN, John F. "Uncle Jack," of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain, June 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane M. (Mazerall). Loving brother of Gerard McLaughlin of Rockland and the late Edward McLaughlin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews who dearly loved him and brought much joy to his life. Retired Boston Firefighter and Longshoreman. Visiting Hours Friday, July 5th from 9:30-11:00am at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 11:30am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019