O'BRIEN, John F. Of Malden and Pompano Beach, FL on November 4th, 2019. Beloved son of the late John and Dorothy (Enos) O'Brien. Loving husband of the late Elisabeth (Casey) O'Brien. Devoted father of Elizabeth O'Brien of Malden. Dear brother of James W. O'Brien of Malden and Winthrop and Janet L. (O'Brien) Kane of Westwood. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at 11am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett at 12 noon. Visiting Hours will be held Friday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to: Mass General Breast Cancer Research at www.giving.massgeneral.org/breast-cancer-gift Entombment will be in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. For online guestbook and directions, please visit: jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019