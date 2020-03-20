|
|
O'CONNOR, John F. "Jocko" Age 81, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on March 17, 2020. He was the husband of Kathleen (Coffey-Donovan) O'Connor for 57 years. John was the son of the late Stephen and Mary (Ward) O'Connor. He graduated from Norwood High School and then went on to attend Burdett College and Northeastern University. John faithfully served the Commonwealth as a manager in the Comptroller's Office until his retirement in 2002. Born and raised in Norwood, he moved to Lakeville in 2006 and wintered in Florida. He was an avid reader and card player and especially enjoyed Cribbage. John was a Life Member of the Norwood Elks Lodge #1124 and a former member of the Board of the Massachusetts State Employee Credit Union. He enjoyed going out for breakfast, watching his favorite Boston sports teams and rooting for Notre Dame athletics. Known as Jocko, Mr. O and Oogie he was a friend and gentleman to all, greeting strangers and friends alike with a smile, wave and a good joke. He cherished conversation with others. All those that knew him are richer for it. In addition to his wife, he leaves his son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Mary Kaitlin O'Connor of Walpole; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Daniel Hopkins of Lakeville; daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Andrew Sniezak of Germantown, TN; Grandchildren Diana Moss, Kelsey, Kayla and Lindsey Hopkins and Richard John Sniezak; two sisters, Mary T. O'Connor of Norwood, Patricia O. Dolan and her husband Robert of South Yarmouth. He was the brother of the late Peter O'Connor. Funeral services will be private with a memorial celebration at a later date. Donations in John's memory may be made to St. Catherine of Siena School, 249 Nahatan St., Norwood, MA 02062. The family would like to thank his caregivers Lucy and Olga as well as the Southcoast VNA for the excellent care and support they provided. Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood, MA www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020