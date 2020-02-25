Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
JOHN F. O'SHEA Obituary
O'SHEA, John F. Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, Feb. 23. Beloved husband of the late Leah (Gurskis). Loving father of John F., Jr. & his wife JoAnn of Methuen, Michael & his wife Laura of Jacksonville, FL, Jeremiah & his wife Andria of Billerica, Helenmarie Galvin & her husband Kevin of Burlington, Cheryl Johnson & her husband Michael of Billerica, Joseph & his companion Elizabeth Lang of Lowell and James of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Brendan, Megan, Aislynn, Michael, Sean, Zachary, & Kaitlyn O'Shea, Lauren Pevey, Michaela, Christionia, Leah & Katherine Galvin and Nicole & Brian Johnson. Great-grandfather of Graysen Pevey. Brother of the late James, Jeremiah & Joseph. Special friend of Arlene O'Brien of Billerica. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Friday, February 28 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to following in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020
