O'SHEA, John F. Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, Feb. 23. Beloved husband of the late Leah (Gurskis). Loving father of John F., Jr. & his wife JoAnn of Methuen, Michael & his wife Laura of Jacksonville, FL, Jeremiah & his wife Andria of Billerica, Helenmarie Galvin & her husband Kevin of Burlington, Cheryl Johnson & her husband Michael of Billerica, Joseph & his companion Elizabeth Lang of Lowell and James of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Brendan, Megan, Aislynn, Michael, Sean, Zachary, & Kaitlyn O'Shea, Lauren Pevey, Michaela, Christionia, Leah & Katherine Galvin and Nicole & Brian Johnson. Great-grandfather of Graysen Pevey. Brother of the late James, Jeremiah & Joseph. Special friend of Arlene O'Brien of Billerica. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Friday, February 28 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to following in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020