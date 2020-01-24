|
|
POWER, John F. "Jack" Of Lexington, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Paula (Good) Power. Loving father of Janice Van Wart and her husband Wayne of Burlington, Nadine Toce and her husband Stephen of Cheshire, CT, John F. Power, Jr. of San Jose, CA, and Amy O'Donoghue and her husband John of Wakefield. Devoted brother of the late Paul J. Power, Jr. and his surviving wife Mary Jane. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Matthew, JT, Caitlin, Kelly, Megan, Timothy, and the late Katherine, and by 3 great-granddaughters, Hayley, Ashley, and Grace.
A U.S. Navy Commander WWII Veteran and serving in the U.S. Navy Reserves, Jack was a graduate of Boston College, class of 1950, and became an executive in the printing business.
Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, January 28, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 4pm to 7pm. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, January 29, at St. Brigid Church, 1981 Mass. Ave., Lexington, at 10am. Interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Camp Rising Sun, P.O. Box 472, Branford, CT 06405. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020