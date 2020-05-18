|
|
PULIAFICO, John F. Of Reading, formerly of Somerville, May 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (Pinkham) Puliafico. Devoted father of Jean Marie Halley and her husband Steven of Reading and the late John F, Puliafico, Jr. Stepfather of Kevin Murphy and the late William Murphy. Loving grandfather of Adam, Justin and Cate Halley; Shannon, Rachel and Caitlyn Murphy. Cherished brother of the late Philip Puliafico and Mary Caira. John is also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID 19 situation, funeral services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's Memory to the Resident Engagement Program, C/O The Residences at Pearl Street, 75 Pearl St., Reading, MA 01867. John was a veteran of U.S Army. John was a member of the Logan Post in Somerville. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, READING. For an online guestbook, visit: johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for John F. PULIAFICO
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020