REARDON, John F. Of Norfolk, formerly of Cambridge, died December 14th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Katherine A. (Murphy) Reardon for 56 years. Loving father of Deb Reardon of Stratham, NH and Diane Bigglestone and her husband Kent of Barre, VT. Cherished step-grandfather of Will and Sam Bigglestone of Barre, VT. Loving brother of Martha Curtin of Arlington and the late John Curtin, Joan Walters of Needham and the late George Walters, Ronald Reardon and his wife Ann Marie of Norwood, Geraldine Woodfall and her husband Norman of Lunenburg, the late Paul Reardon and his wife Marie of Belmont and the late Kevin Reardon and his wife Kim of California. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A remarkable family man, John created a wonderful life for his loved ones. He owned a successful custom cabinet business for decades, and then built several homes in the area. He enjoyed playing golf with his daughters, dining out with his wife, and spending time at York Beach and Marco Island. John will be missed by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Friday, Dec. 20th, from 4-7pm. Funeral procession from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning, Dec. 21st, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood, at 10am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the at Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019