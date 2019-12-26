|
SHEEHY, John F. "Jack" Of Chelmsford, MA, age 81, formerly of Belmont, MA passed away peacefully, on December 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 54 years of Jacqueline (Dunphy) Sheehy and son of the late John and Mary (O'Sullivan) Sheehy. Devoted father of Erin Sheehy of Westford, MA, Bethann Trychon and her husband Stephen of Sterling, MA, Kristine Sheehy and her husband Jeffrey Robinson of Chelmsford, MA and John Sheehy his wife Colleen (Smith) of Woburn, MA. Loving grandfather of Kaylin, Stephen, Mary Kate and Nazaria Trychon; Kerry and Michael Simpson; Caroline and Colin Robinson; Megan, Maeve and Fiona Sheehy. Brother of Joseph Sheehy and his wife Judy of Sagamore Beach, MA, Thomas Sheehy and his wife Martha of Centerville, MA and the late Robert Sheehy of Cambridge, MA. Jack retired from Verizon as a Director of Network Services after a 41 year career at the company. He loved singing, playing the guitar, golfing, traveling, volunteering, gardening and taking long walks with his wife Jackie on New Smyrna Beach, where he spent his winter months during retirement. He especially cherished the time he spent with his eleven grandchildren. The family is sincerely grateful to the entire staff of Sunny Acres Rehabilitation & Nursing Home in Chelmsford for their loving and compassionate care for Jack during the last year. Visiting Hours: Will be held on Sunday from 2-5 pm at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Kindly meet at church. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sunny Acres Resident & Activity Fund, 254 Boston Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824 c/o Judith Saba or The , 225 North Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 www.alz.org/donate Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019